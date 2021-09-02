Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Short Interest Update

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the July 29th total of 4,400,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

NYSE:TXT traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.40. The company had a trading volume of 37,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,619. Textron has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $74.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. On average, analysts expect that Textron will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Textron by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,689,000 after buying an additional 794,825 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Textron by 302.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after buying an additional 88,926 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upgraded Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

