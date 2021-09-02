Textron (NYSE:TXT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cowen

Textron (NYSE:TXT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $95.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $75.00. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.05% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TXT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.
Textron stock opened at $71.94 on Tuesday. Textron has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $74.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.77 and its 200-day moving average is $63.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79.
In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Textron by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 2.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Textron by 4.1% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 4.1% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Textron Company Profile
Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.
