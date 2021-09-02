Textron (NYSE:TXT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cowen

Textron (NYSE:TXT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $95.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $75.00. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TXT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

Textron stock opened at $71.94 on Tuesday. Textron has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $74.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.77 and its 200-day moving average is $63.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Textron will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Textron by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 2.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Textron by 4.1% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 4.1% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

