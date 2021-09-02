Teza Capital Management LLC Buys 5,021 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 134.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $1,132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.41.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $83.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.13. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.84 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Forsyth acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $518,115.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,983.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $105,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,457 shares in the company, valued at $676,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,606 shares of company stock worth $4,779,923 over the last ninety days. 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

