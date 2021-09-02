Teza Capital Management LLC Has $772,000 Stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 231.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,206 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 144.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average is $28.25. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $31.16.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is 74.85%.

Several research analysts have commented on HTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.14.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

