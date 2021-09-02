Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 46,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $98.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.59 and a 200 day moving average of $97.95. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.07.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.