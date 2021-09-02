Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 34,129 Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 11.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,546,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $997,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,319 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 1,846.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,169,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,156,000 after buying an additional 3,955,317 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter valued at $47,263,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco by 595.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,608,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Invesco by 222.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,828,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco stock opened at $25.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IVZ. raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.