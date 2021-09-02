Teza Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Teza Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,536 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 71,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,085 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,799,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 74,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,008,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,940,000 after purchasing an additional 86,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 43.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 11,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Several research firms have commented on OHI. Scotiabank cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,225.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,755 shares of company stock worth $62,479. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OHI opened at $33.79 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.