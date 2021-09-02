Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,475 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $196,186,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 122.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,537,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,599,000 after buying an additional 1,396,261 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 9,054.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 903,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,432,000 after acquiring an additional 893,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,138,333,000 after purchasing an additional 645,355 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.06.

Owens Corning stock opened at $95.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.17. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $63.03 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.96%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

