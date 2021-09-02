The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of East Asia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get The Bank of East Asia alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BKEAY opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The Bank of East Asia has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.54.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of East Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of East Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.