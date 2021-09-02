The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.21.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Argus upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,732,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,572,393,000 after acquiring an additional 578,136 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 61,749,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,163,418,000 after purchasing an additional 251,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,642,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,820,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,102 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,452,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,047,781,000 after purchasing an additional 657,235 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,910,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,363,000 after buying an additional 55,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,589,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,189,937. The company has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.46. The Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.64.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

