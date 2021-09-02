The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Burney Co.

Burney Co. raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,435 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

The Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.50. 66,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,199,462. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.46. The firm has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.64.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.