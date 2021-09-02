The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. The Bank of Princeton reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Bank of Princeton.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of BPRN opened at $30.25 on Thursday. The Bank of Princeton has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 564.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 30.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 240,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 56,287 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 14.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 45,206 shares in the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

