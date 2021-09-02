The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Receives GBX 5,156.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,156.83 ($67.37).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,230 ($68.33) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,990 ($52.13) to GBX 4,450 ($58.14) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,566 ($59.66) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Berkeley Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 5,100 ($66.63) to GBX 5,400 ($70.55) in a report on Monday, May 10th.

BKG opened at GBX 4,775 ($62.39) on Monday. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of GBX 3,946 ($51.55) and a one year high of GBX 4,972 ($64.96). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.81 billion and a PE ratio of 14.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,799.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7,830.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 3.07.

In other news, insider Sean Ellis sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,612 ($60.26), for a total transaction of £257,119 ($335,927.62). Also, insider Robert C. G. Perrins acquired 33,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,592 ($59.99) per share, for a total transaction of £1,538,962.88 ($2,010,664.85). In the last three months, insiders acquired 79,000 shares of company stock worth $365,361,094.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

