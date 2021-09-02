The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Receives GBX 5,156.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,156.83 ($67.37).
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,230 ($68.33) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,990 ($52.13) to GBX 4,450 ($58.14) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,566 ($59.66) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Berkeley Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 5,100 ($66.63) to GBX 5,400 ($70.55) in a report on Monday, May 10th.
BKG opened at GBX 4,775 ($62.39) on Monday. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of GBX 3,946 ($51.55) and a one year high of GBX 4,972 ($64.96). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.81 billion and a PE ratio of 14.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,799.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7,830.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 3.07.
The Berkeley Group Company Profile
The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.
See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.