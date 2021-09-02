The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives $43.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on CG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $90,820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,149,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,152,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 133,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $7,099,076.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,133,101 shares of company stock valued at $543,529,613 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 61.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,214 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at $114,238,000. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 153.8% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,939,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,026 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 897.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,226,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $36,814,000. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,491. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.63. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $51.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.