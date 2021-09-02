The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) CFO Sells $66,150.00 in Stock

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 1,890 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $66,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sameer Ralhan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Sameer Ralhan sold 15,085 shares of The Chemours stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $527,975.00.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $33.47 on Thursday. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.57 and its 200 day moving average is $31.59.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. Analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus raised The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on The Chemours in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Chemours has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Chemours by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,036,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $697,259,000 after purchasing an additional 541,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Chemours by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,973,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,875,000 after purchasing an additional 337,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Chemours by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $395,789,000 after purchasing an additional 553,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Chemours by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in The Chemours by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,245,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,734,000 after acquiring an additional 918,918 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

