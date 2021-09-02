The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Position Trimmed by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,976 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX opened at $170.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.06. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $159.32 and a 1 year high of $231.11.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.44.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

