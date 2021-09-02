The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Increased by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 57,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 273,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,435,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

KO traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.77. The stock had a trading volume of 102,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,597,027. The firm has a market cap of $244.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.15.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,580 shares of company stock worth $6,959,966 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

