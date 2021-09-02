The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.240-$3.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $748.67 million.The Cooper Companies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $13.200-$13.400 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COO shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $402.79.

NYSE COO traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $450.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,076. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $419.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $304.92 and a 1 year high of $455.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The business had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

