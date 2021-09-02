The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Announces $0.21 Monthly Dividend

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th.

Shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund stock traded up $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $47.45. 9,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,023. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.44. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Cushing Renaissance Fund were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

