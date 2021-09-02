The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 779.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $131,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,810.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $82,296.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,983 shares of company stock worth $256,762. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.67. 572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $98.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 7.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.14%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENSG. Truist reduced their target price on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.40.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.