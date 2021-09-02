The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Short Interest Up 13.7% in August

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the July 29th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 774,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
The Gabelli Equity Trust stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.00. 6,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,061. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.