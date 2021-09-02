The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,108 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $7,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 308,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,996,000 after purchasing an additional 23,512 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 21,475 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 162,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,575,000 after purchasing an additional 44,421 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 371,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,185,000 after acquiring an additional 29,974 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 10,439 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of SJM stock opened at $122.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

SJM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.