The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Sets New 1-Year High at $108.45

Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $108.45 and last traded at $106.79, with a volume of 476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.27.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JYNT shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.43.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.12 and a beta of 1.25.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other The Joint news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $192,860.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,690.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,030,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,585. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Joint by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Joint by 53,032.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 116,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 116,671 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Joint Company Profile (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

