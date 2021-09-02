The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Sets New 1-Year High at $108.45

Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $108.45 and last traded at $106.79, with a volume of 476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.27.
A number of equities analysts have commented on JYNT shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.43.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.12 and a beta of 1.25.
In other The Joint news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $192,860.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,690.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,030,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,585. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Joint by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Joint by 53,032.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 116,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 116,671 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The Joint Company Profile (NASDAQ:JYNT)
The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.
Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?
Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.