The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect that The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for The Liberty Braves Group’s earnings. The Liberty Braves Group posted earnings per share of ($0.61) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 106.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Liberty Braves Group.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter.

BATRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Liberty Braves Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Liberty Braves Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of BATRK stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.92. 48,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.58. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $31.76.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 65.1% during the second quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,163,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,067,000 after acquiring an additional 853,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,690,000 after acquiring an additional 30,067 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,384,000 after acquiring an additional 225,713 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,219,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,854,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 836,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

