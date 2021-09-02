The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Trading Down 4%

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) shares fell 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $53.78 and last traded at $53.86. 3,374 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 382,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.11.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.45.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The company had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Lovesac news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $596,995.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $1,592,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,868,643.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,500. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in The Lovesac by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in The Lovesac by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in The Lovesac by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 107,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 36,709 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in The Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,316,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Lovesac by 323.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 82,729 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

