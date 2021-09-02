The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Short Interest Down 12.4% in August

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the July 29th total of 5,400,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 517,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days.

NASDAQ MIDD traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $182.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,684. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.25. The Middleby has a twelve month low of $85.92 and a twelve month high of $196.49.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Middleby will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 3,000 shares of The Middleby stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 3,290 shares of The Middleby stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.17, for a total value of $582,889.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,114.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,659 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MIDD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

