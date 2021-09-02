The North West (TSE:NWC) Trading Up 0.4%

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC)’s stock price was up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$35.99 and last traded at C$35.94. Approximately 67,162 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 126,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.81.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NWC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The North West from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$38.00 price target on shares of The North West in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.37. The firm has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 10.61.

The North West (TSE:NWC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$550.99 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that The North West Company Inc. will post 2.5097711 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The North West’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

The North West Company Profile

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

