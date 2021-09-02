The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Announces Earnings Results

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.66 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The Toro updated its FY21 guidance to $3.53-3.57 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $3.530-$3.570 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $108.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.53. The Toro has a 12-month low of $75.62 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77.
In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.
The Toro Company Profile
The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.
