The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Announces Earnings Results

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.66 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The Toro updated its FY21 guidance to $3.53-3.57 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $3.530-$3.570 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $108.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.53. The Toro has a 12-month low of $75.62 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Toro stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,071 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of The Toro worth $29,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

