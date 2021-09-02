The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.530-$3.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.95 billion-$3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.84 billion.The Toro also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.53-3.57 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TTC traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.29. 8,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The Toro has a 52 week low of $75.62 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.53.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.66 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Toro will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTC. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded The Toro from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.00.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Toro stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of The Toro worth $29,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

