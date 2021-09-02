The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.08% of The Western Union worth $7,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Western Union by 347.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Western Union by 31.1% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in The Western Union in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WU stock opened at $21.62 on Thursday. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

