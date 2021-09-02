ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Shares Down 2.8% After Insider Selling

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) shares traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $18.85 and last traded at $18.85. 4,056 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 573,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

Specifically, Director Norman S. Matthews sold 85,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $1,978,998.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,115.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 1,072,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $24,844,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,174,769 shares of company stock worth $27,144,000 in the last three months.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TDUP shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.44.

The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.28.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDUP. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter worth $362,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter worth $7,766,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter worth $3,266,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter worth $17,998,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter worth $2,857,000. 22.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

