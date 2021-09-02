Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, Purchases 329,885 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, purchased 329,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $4,875,700.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, purchased 204,811 shares of Oscar Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.74 per share, with a total value of $2,814,103.14.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, purchased 1,074,342 shares of Oscar Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $13,633,399.98.

On Friday, August 20th, Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, acquired 68,042 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $912,443.22.

Shares of NYSE:OSCR opened at $15.69 on Thursday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.40.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $529.28 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 3,837.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

