Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $187 million-$193 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.04 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Tilly’s stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $15.74. 887,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,625. Tilly’s has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $474.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average of $13.56.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.38. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $163.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.22 million. Analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

In other Tilly’s news, insider Hezy Shaked sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $32,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Simon Goodwin sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $96,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $96,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 364,188 shares of company stock worth $5,793,480. 28.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tilly’s stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 1,768.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 46,093 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Tilly’s worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

