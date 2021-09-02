TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Down 3.7%

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.41 and last traded at $13.63. 2,643 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,147,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average is $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $621.08 million, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 2.12.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 11.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMST. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 34.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

