Todd E. Simpson Sells 3,987 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 3,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $667,902.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SGEN stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.89. The company had a trading volume of 724,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,833. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.10 and its 200 day moving average is $150.85. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.62 million. Equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Seagen by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,738,000 after buying an additional 23,068 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.75.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.