Tokes (TKS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $120.00

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Tokes has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $120.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokes coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tokes has traded 37.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001432 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Profile

Tokes (TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

