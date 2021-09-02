TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $221.38.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLD. BTIG Research raised their price target on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TopBuild by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,279,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $896,349,000 after purchasing an additional 182,061 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,637,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,901,000 after buying an additional 176,876 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in TopBuild by 436.4% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,564,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,452,000 after buying an additional 1,272,928 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,455,000 after buying an additional 244,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 556,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,494,000 after buying an additional 20,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $218.70. The stock had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,467. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $141.14 and a 12-month high of $235.50. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

