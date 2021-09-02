TORC Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:VREYF) Trading Down 7.1%

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VREYF)’s share price fell 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.48 and last traded at $2.48. 17,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 352% from the average session volume of 3,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48.

TORC Oil & Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VREYF)

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

