TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPI Composites from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.87.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $36.33 on Monday. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 259.38 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.04 and a 200-day moving average of $48.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.79 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $684,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 1,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $63,814.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,295.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,397 shares of company stock worth $977,665 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 42.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 20.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.