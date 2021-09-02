Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,889 call options on the company. This is an increase of 694% compared to the typical volume of 364 call options.

Several brokerages recently commented on BPMC. Wedbush reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.71.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $2,317,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $124,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,747 shares in the company, valued at $987,971.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,346. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at $63,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blueprint Medicines stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,800. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.36. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $66.20 and a 12 month high of $125.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.68.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%. The company had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.57 million. Equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

