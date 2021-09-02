Traders Buy High Volume of Clipper Realty Call Options (NYSE:CLPR)

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 4,083 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 25,419% compared to the typical daily volume of 16 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 277,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 320.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 33,377 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLPR opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.75 million, a PE ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.10. Clipper Realty has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $9.37.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. Equities analysts predict that Clipper Realty will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

CLPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Clipper Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

