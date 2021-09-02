Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,841 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,568% compared to the typical daily volume of 69 put options.

Several brokerages have commented on PERI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Perion Network by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,837,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 63,753 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,002,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the period. 39.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PERI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.63. 10,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.05. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $28.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.92%. Research analysts predict that Perion Network will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

