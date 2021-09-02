Traders Buy High Volume of Sinclair Broadcast Group Put Options (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,006 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,206% compared to the typical daily volume of 77 put options.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SBGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sinclair Broadcast Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $29.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.83. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 50.00%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $98,776.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 12,488 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $415,850.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,581 shares of company stock worth $5,090,431 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 877.1% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 152,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 136,666 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at $16,456,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.