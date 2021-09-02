Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 3,404 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 7,636% compared to the typical daily volume of 44 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FARM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Farmer Bros. by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 57,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FARM shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

FARM traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,564. The firm has a market cap of $150.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.67. Farmer Bros. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $13.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

