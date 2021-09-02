Traders Purchase High Volume of Compass Diversified Call Options (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,444 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 958% compared to the average volume of 231 call options.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Gordon M. Burns bought 1,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $30,992.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider D Eugene Ewing bought 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $28,953.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,678 shares of company stock worth $266,349. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CODI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 4.5% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. 33.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CODI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

NYSE:CODI opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average of $25.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.46 and a beta of 1.82. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

