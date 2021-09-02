Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN)

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 6,671 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,763% compared to the average daily volume of 233 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Hatton Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. 6.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLGN traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.54. 949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,241. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21. Qualigen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $5.47.

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18).

Qualigen Therapeutics Company Profile

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s cancer therapeutics pipeline includes ALAN (AS1411-GNP), RAS-F3 and STARS™. ALAN (AS1411-GNP) is a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that has the potential to target various types of cancer with minimal side effects.

