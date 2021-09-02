Traeger (COOK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:COOK opened at $25.98 on Thursday. Traeger has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $32.59.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COOK. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Traeger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

