Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Trainline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNLIF remained flat at $$4.25 during trading hours on Friday. Trainline has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

