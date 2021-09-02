Transcodium (TNS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,398.00

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 38.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last week, Transcodium has traded down 27.3% against the dollar. One Transcodium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $123,247.89 and approximately $1,398.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00060714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002937 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00014154 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.50 or 0.00137959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.68 or 0.00817000 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00047745 BTC.

Transcodium Coin Profile

Transcodium is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

