Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,830,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the July 29th total of 17,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of TRVN stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.43.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative net margin of 1,194.62% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trevena will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Carrie L. Bourdow acquired 56,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $100,598.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trevena in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Trevena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trevena in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Trevena by 104.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Trevena during the second quarter worth $36,000. 16.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045.

